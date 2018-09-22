Ex-Speaker Ethuro, former Minority Whip Mwadeghu named to parastatals

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Ex-Senate Speaker Ekwe Ethuro has been appointed as Chairperson of the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for a five-year term.

Ethuro is among former lawmakers and aspirants for various elective seats that were appointed to various State agencies by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a gazette notice published Friday.

Also appointed is the former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Ahmed Issack Hassan, who will serve as the Chairperson of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute Board for a three-year term.

Eva Buyu, the widow of slain electoral commission technology manager Chris Msando was appointed board member of Export Processing Zones Authority.

Ex-Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga was named Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund for a period of three years.

Former National Assembly Minority Whip Thomas Mwadeghu will serve as board member of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority for a period of three years.

The former Wundanyi lawmaker who lost in last year’s Taita Taveta gubernatorial election to Granton Samboja said he will seek to promote service delivery during his tenure at the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority.

“As a professional accountant, I’ll do my best to add value to the institution for the benefit of the country. I’ll not embarrass or put to shame the Institute of Certified Public Accounts,” Mwedeghu said in response to the appointment.

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya was appointed to serve as a board member of the Kenya Film Classification Board for a three-year term.

Magaya’s nomination to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) had been shot down in the National Assembly earlier in the year in what was attributed to his hostility to the State as the Opposition alliance led defiance again the government in protest at President Kenyatta’s swearing-in for a second term following an election whose outcome the Opposition disputed.

Also appointed is Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago’s main competitor in last year’s gubernatorial election, Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop.

Kiprop, who is popularly referred to as Buzeki will chair the board of Chemelil Sugar Company Limited for a period of three years.

Former Kitui Senator David Musila was appointed Chairperson of the National Museums of Kenya with former Mwingi North legislator John Munuve taking over as non-executive Chairpersons of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority.

Other chairpersons appointed to various boards include Edwin Kinyua (East African Portland Cement Company Limited), Catherine Nyaki Adeya (Kenya Accreditation Service), former Meru senatorial aspirant Mugambi Imanyara (Kenya Industrial Estates), John Safari (Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute), Mukite Musangi (Public Procurement Regulatory Board), and former Law Society of Kenya Vice Chairperson Faith Waigwa (Public Procurement Administrative Review Board).