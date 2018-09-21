ERC cuts super, diesel prices but kerosene increased

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has now lowered the fuel prices following the signing of the Finance Bill 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta following a contentious vote in Parliament.

According to the ERC, super petrol will now retail at Sh116.79 from Sh125.5 in Nairobi while diesel will retail at Sh108.12, a reduction of Sh7.25 in the reviewed pump prices.

The price of kerosene has however increased to Sh108.41 following an imposition of an anti-adulteration levy of Sh18 per litre.

“Accordingly, ERC has recalculated the maximum pump prices that will be in force from 21st September to 14th October taking into account the VAT at 8pc,” a statement from the Commission stated.

In Mombasa, super will be sold at Sh114.15, diesel Sh105.50 and kerosene Sh105.78. In Nakuru, super will be Sh117.25, diesel Sh108.81 while kerosene will sell at Sh109.10.

In Eldoret, the price of super will be Sh118.26, diesel Sh109.81 and kerosene Sh110.09. In Kisumu, super will be Sh118.25, diesel Sh109.81 while kerosene will be Sh110.09.

While signing the Bill into law, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave his commitment to ensure proper utilisation of public resources.

There was drama in Parliament Thursday afternoon following a bitter dispute between MPs who voted for and against the proposal.

Those against the move insisted they carried the day and accused Temporary Duty Speaker Soipan Tuya of declaring wrong results after the vote.

Addressing the media after passing of President Kenyatta’s proposals on the Bill, the angered legislators led by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati expressed their disappointment and condemned the chaotic sittings that saw the Bill passed.

His sentiments were echoed by Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru who also faulted her Narok counterpart Tuya who was the temporary speaker during the vote accusing her of rigging the outcome.

On his part, Turkana South MP James Lomenen accused Speaker Muturi, Majority Leader Aden Duale, Minority Leader John Mbadi and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of initiating the mass walk out of MPs needed to have made the quorum for voting.