ERC cancels distributor’s fuel licence over ‘sabotage’

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Energy Regulatory Commission has cancelled a licence issues to Kipeda Holdings Limited, an entity responsible for the wholesale of petroleum products in the country over economic sabotage.

According to the commission, the firm was behind an elaborate intimidation scheme that has seen fuel transporters stage a strike over the implementation of a 16 per cent Value Added Tax on petroleum products, a strike which has triggered fuel shortages in Nairobi and Mombasa.

In a statement Wednesday evening, ERC cited Section 85 of the Energy Act of 2006 in revoking the licence held by Kipeda Holdings Limited.

The move came on a day traffic snarl-up were witnessed at filling stations across the city as outlets stopped restocking petroleum products over speculation on the signing into law of the Finance Bill of 2018 which seeks to further suspend the 16 per cent Value Added Tax for two years.