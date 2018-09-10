Elephant calf rescued from muddy dam

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – A one-year old male elephant calf was Monday rescued after being stuck in a muddy water dam in Kilibasi area of Kwale County.

The calf was stabilised and treated and will be transferred to DSWT orphanage in Voi. No family was seen nearby.

“We are grateful to the Kilibasi community led by their assistant chief who not only reported to KWS the incident but also helped in the rescue efforts led by KWS vet Dr Jeremiah Poghon.”

A mzee reported the presence of a calf in distress at the livestock water dam that is shared with elephants in the Taita Ranches near MacKinnon Road toward Mwaluganje Sanctuary in Kwale.

The local assistant chief alerted the KWS Company Commander who mobilised rangers and the veterinary team.