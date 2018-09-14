Elachi to remain in office as court rejects bid by MCAs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has thrown out an application by the Nairobi County Assembly that sought to set aside the order halting the impeachment of Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Following this, the court further extended the orders allowing Elachi to remain in office until Monday next week.

The assembly in its application had stated that the suit she filed contesting her impeachment was defective as she did not sign an affidavit.

It also argued that the court had no jurisdiction to stop the impeachment.

Elachi’s return to office earlier this week hit a snag after Members of County Assembly stormed her office insisting that she vacates office.

A chaotic exchange ensued between Elachi and a section of county lawmakers forcing top House leadership to call for a close-door meeting during which the embattled Speaker was prevailed upon to leave the precincts of the Assembly.

Elachi who secured orders staying her removal from office said she was being targeted because of the firm stance she had taken in ongoing efforts to fight graft at the City Hall.

She wondered why the county lawmakers had changed tune in an ongoing corruption case against County Assembly Clerk, Jacob Ngwele.