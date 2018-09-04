Education Ministry to outline preparations for KCSE, KCPE exams

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – The Ministry of Education will on Tuesday outline the measures it has taken in preparation for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

Among the issues Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to outline are the measures that have been put in place to ensure there is no cheating during this year’s exams.

Centre Managers and other officials involved in the management of the conduct of examinations during the period will also be briefed on what is expected of them during the examinations.

The Kenya National Examinations Council has warned parents and candidates not to be duped into being involved in cheating or in any other malpractice during this period.

In the meantime, security chiefs across the country are meeting today in separate places to discuss the upcoming national exams.

The meetings will take place in various areas even as the officials strategise on how the exams will be managed without a hitch.