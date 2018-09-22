EAC Speakers endorse Kenya to host EA Parliamentary Institute

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Kenya’s bid to host a regional institute aimed at building capacities of legislators and parliamentary staff in the region has received a boost from the Bureau of Speakers of the East African Community.

While advancing Kenya’s proposal to host the East African Parliamentary Institute at the 12th Meeting of the Bureau, Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi and Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka noted that Kenya is best placed to host the institute.

“Parliament of Kenya is already home to the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training (CPST), which offers training to Members and Staff of Parliaments and regional assemblies,” said Muturi.

“As a Community, [EAC] we do not need to re-invent the wheel. By taking advantage of CPST – which has the requisite experience and infrastructure – upgrading the facility should suffice,” remarked Lusaka.

The Bureau which currently acts as the Institute’s Board of Trustees further resolved that the EAPI which will be launched in March next year be hosted at CPST in Karen pending a decision of the Council of Ministers of the EAC on hosting.

The Board directed the Secretariat to commence the process of recruitment for the position of Executive Director of EAPI who would begin putting in place relevant logistical mechanisms for the operationalization of the Institute.

Each Partner State is expected to contribute $180,000 annually to run affairs of the institution.

The EAPI is an initiative of the East Africa Legislative Assembly in consultation with the National Assemblies and is envisaged in the East African Parliamentary Institute Act, 2011, which provided the legal framework for the establishment of Institute.

EALA in 2012 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State University of New York to fund the initial set up of the Institute over three years with other finances expected from the National Assemblies.