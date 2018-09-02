DP Ruto says executive, legislature to discuss VAT on fuel

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – Deputy President William Ruto says the executive will sit with parliament to resolve the standoff over 16 per cent VAT increase in fuel products, that has pushed the cost of petrol to Sh127 per litre effective September 1.

Ruto says this will ensure, “vulnerable Kenyans” are protected from the effects of the increase which has elicited a lot of reactions across the country.

He said a balance would be created so as not to burden Kenyans but also not put a brake to the government’s development plans.

Ruto said an amicable solution will be found to cushion the public against any price increases.

“The Executive will be meeting Parliament so as to address the concerns raised by Kenyans. As a matter of fact, a solution would be reached,” he said.

He spoke on Sunday during a prayer service at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in North Horr in Marsabit Constituency.

His sentiments come even as the Energy Regulatory Commission and Kenya Revenue Authority cleared the confusion and gave directions to oil marketers and fuel retailers to include 16 per cent Value Added Tax on petroleum products.

Motorists will now pay Sh127.80 per litre in Nairobi from Sh113 per litre while a litre of diesel will now retail at Sh115 and kerosene at Sh97.

ERC Director General Pavel Oiemeke stated that the prices will be reviewed if the Finance Bill is signed into law, pushing the enactment of the VAT for two more years to 2020.