DCI Kinoti sends homicide squad to probe campus girl’s murder

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – A special team of homicide detectives has been dispatched to Migori and Homa Bay to investigate the murder of a university student who had been abducted alongside a Daily Nation reporter.

DCI boss George Kinoti says key statements have been taken from some of the witnesses, including the journalist to firm upthe case, before arrests can be made.

“A team has left Nairobi to undertake the investigation of the abduction and murder of the university student,” Kinoti told Capital FM News on telephone, “we are taking the matter very seriously.”

The body of Sharon Otieno, a second year Medical Records and Information student at Rongo University, was discovered in a forest in Homa Bay, two days after they were abducted with Barack Oduor who was pursuing a love affair story involving a top Migori county official.

Sharon was said to be seven months pregnant, which is the subject of the unfolding events.

The journalist said he survived after jumping out of a moving vehicle in which he had been lured into by a county official known to him and who worked as Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant.

According to the journalist, he was going to meet the PA while accompanied with the deceased when they were abducted.

Police have confirmed that they are interrogating Obado’s PA over the abduction and subsequent murder and will also interrogate the Governor.