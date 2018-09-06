CS Rotich meets Parliament leaders, assures fuel tax crisis will be resolved

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Kenyans will have to wait a little longer to know the way forward on the 16 per cent value Added Tax on petroleum products as the National Assembly and Treasury kicked off a series of talks to resolve the impasse.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Treasury CS Henry Rotich, Attorney General Paul Kihara and other top members of the Executive, Speaker Justin Muturi said he is optimistic a solution will be found but he did not give timelines.

The Treasury CS who also spoke to journalists and urged Kenyans to be patient while exuding confidence that they will resolve the issue.

A section of MPs have vowed to impeach the Treasury CS for failing to respect Parliament’s decision to have the new VAT suspended for two years in their recommendation to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is however yet to sign the Finance Bill 2018.