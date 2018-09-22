CS Juma secures support for Blue Economy summit from Costa Rica

Shares

, MONTREAL, Canada, Sep 22 – Costa Rica has committed to co-sponsor the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference to be held in Nairobi from 26-27 November 2018.

The undertaking was given Friday by Costa Rica Vice-President and Minister for Foreign Affairs Epsy Campbell Barr following a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma on the side-lines of the Women Foreign Ministers meeting in Montreal, Canada.

The CS called for more women participation and incorporation in global environmental policy for the mutual benefit of humanity, environmental production and sustainability.

She proposed a side event on women and environment co-chaired by Costa-Rica during the Blue Economy Conference on shared experience in eco-tourism and blue tourism including coexisting systems between people and wildlife.

She lauded Costa Rica for opening its first diplomatic resident mission in Africa in Nairobi.

On Trade CS Juma reaffirmed commitment to a fair global trade regime that is flexible and mutually beneficial and need for re-negotiation of trade agreement and calibrate this with human rights, environment and woman issues.

In a separate meeting with Ekaterina Zaharieva, Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Juma agreed to initiate political consultations to enhance bilateral and multilateral relations between the two nations.

CS Juma informed her counterpart of the upcoming Sustainable Blue Economy Conference Scheduled and extended invitation to Bulgaria to participate at the conference. She called for productive engagement of maritime domain.

Areas of collaborative opportunities between the two countries include ICT, health care, training, agriculture and tourism.

The CS called for increased Foreign Direct Investment from Bulgaria and encouraged them to take advantage of Kenya’s ICT innovation and ICT hub to advance e-banking technology.

The CS extended invitation to the Foreign Minister to visit Kenya.