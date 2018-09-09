CS Juma mourns Godia, says he raised Kenya’s diplomacy

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The Foreign Affairs Ministry has described the death of the immediate former Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Professor George Godia as a big blow to the diplomatic circles.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said Prof Godia “raised the profile of Kenya within UNESCO providing leadership in a number of its programmes.”

“He also contributed to growing the UNESCO footprint in Kenya and enhanced Kenya’s multilateral diplomacy,” the CS said, in a statement and condolence message to the family.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau, who sent a condolence message to the family, said Prof Godia died on Sunday morning at his home. His family said he had been sick.

Deputy President William Ruto described Prof Godia as a “distinguished scholar and diplomat who advanced Kenya’s interests in the international arena.”

Former President Mwai Kibaki too eulogised Prof Godia as a “versatile professional who served multiple roles across a spectrum of sectors within the pubic service with seamless flair.”

Prior to his appointment to UNESCO, Prof Godia served at various positions in government, and was once an Education Secretary at the Ministry of Education in 2004 before he rose to the Principal Secretary’s post.

He has previously served as a director and board member of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).