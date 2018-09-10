Court to rule on plea to hold Obado’s PA for 10 more days in murder probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Homa Bay was due to rule at 1pm Monday whether Michael Oyamo, the suspect in the murder of Rongo University Student Sharon Otieno, will be held for 10 more days to allow police finalise their probe.

This follows submissions by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which wants more time to collect and analyse DNA from Oyamo, who is Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant.

Counsel from the DPP’s office said during this period, they will also scrutinise phone data obtained from Oyamo.

“We need about 10 days to collect and scrutinise the call data from his gadgets and also to collect DNA from him which we will look at.”

Defence lawyers however opposed the request saying that this will infringe on the rights of their client.

They further argued that the prosecution did not make a formal application for the request and as such, it cannot be granted.

“What we are hearing from the prosecution is that they still do not have evidence to charge the accused person. If this is the case, we request that he be released on bail,” they stated.

They pointed out that for such a request, proper procedure needs to be followed.

A post-mortem conducted on Sharon’s body last week revealed that she had been strangled and stabbed eight times.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor explained that the foetus in Sharon’s womb was also stabbed in the head by the killers who had abducted her.

A special team of homicide detectives had been dispatched to Migori and Homa Bay to investigate the murder.