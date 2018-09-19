Cop who stole Sh800,000 from Malian in illegal raid arrested

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – A police officer who robbed a Mali national of Sh800,000 during a raid at his Kilimani home has been arrested.

The officer was arrested by flying squad officers who are still pursuing his accomplices.

Through its Twitter account, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the policeman was nabbed after a suspect arrested at Yaya Centre during an ambush led detectives to him at the Central Police Station.

It is alleged that in the process of arresting the Malian, the officers took $8,000 another Sh83,000, and transferred Sh30,000 from his mobile phone via M-PESA.

According to the DCI, the passport of the complainant was recovered from the arrested officer.