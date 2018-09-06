Chinese Embassy slams racial comments by its national

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi now says the views of their national deported for making racial remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans in general do not represent the vast majority.

“The personal talk and personal feeling of this young man does not represent the views of the vast majority of Chinese people,” Embassy Spokesman Zhang Gang said.

He assured that all Chinese nationals working, living or visiting Kenya are required to abide by the country’s laws and must conduct themselves with dignity and respect.

“The Chinese Embassy always requires the Chinese companies and individuals to abide by the local law, stay and work legally in Kenya, making positive contribution to the friendship and cooperation between China and Kenya,” Zhang said in a statement issued soon after the deportation of Liu Jiaqi.

He said Liu was punished in June by his employer when he was filmed making the comments and made to apologise to his Kenyan colleague.

He was arrested on Wednesday night and deported Thursday morning after the video in which he insults Kenyans and the President went viral.

The Embassy Spokesman said Kenya and China enjoy close ties based on mutual benefit and a win-win strategy.

President Kenyatta was among leaders from the continent who attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) this week, that saw pacts for infrastructural developments in Kenya.