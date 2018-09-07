Autopsy on slain Rongo University student to be conducted Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 7 – A post mortem on the body of the slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno will be conducted on Friday even as the probe on the mystery surrounding her murder continues.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the autopsy is part of investigations into the murder of the woman who was abducted with Nation Reporter Barack Oduor who survived the ordeal after jumping off a moving vehicle.

Oduor has implicated the Personal Assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado to the abduction and police are still questioning him but the real killers have not yet been found.

Owino had warned the public against speculating on the matter and instead wait for the outcome of the investigation undertaken by homicide detectives deployed from Nairobi.

Sharon’s body was discovered in a forest in Homa Bay, two days after they were abducted with Oduor who was pursuing a love affair story allegedly involving the governor.

The journalist stated that he survived after jumping out of a moving vehicle in which he had been lured into by a county official known to him.