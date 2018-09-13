APs, regular police merged in fresh structure with new uniform

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the policy framework for police restructuring which will bring together the Kenya Police and Administration Police in a move aimed at improving efficiency in the country’s security management.

Under the new structure, 39,680 regular police officers and 24,572 Administration Police officers have been merged to work under a new unit known as the General Duty Officers and will be under the command of the Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police.

The officers under this unit will don a new set of uniform and abandon the older one used by both the Kenya Police and Administration police since inception.

The Rural Border Police Unit has been transformed into the border police unit with 6,000 officers under the Deputy Inspector General of Police who is in charge of the Administration Police.

Speaking during the launch, the Head of State said there shall be one regional police commander, one county police commander, and one sub-county commander.

He stated that the Administration Police, regular, regional, county and sub-county commander posts, have also been abolished.

President Kenyatta also re-named Kiganjo Police college to the National Police College, with the AP College named as the campus of the National Police College

In other changes, the regular police has been merged with the Administration Police to form the General Duty police officers, which will be under the Inspector General of Police.

Speaking while launching the policy framework and strategy for reorganizing the National Police Service, President Kenyatta stated that this will remove duplication of duties.

The Head of State said that this will transform into better security for Kenyans.

He stated that the General Duty police officers will hold a joint pass out parade and will also have new uniform.

Junior police officers will now enjoy house allowances, after the mandatory housing in quarters was abolished in the policy framework launched by President Kenyatta.

The officers will now be required to use their allowances to acquire private rental property.

President Kenyatta said that the initiative will enable the police to integrate and be close to the community.

He further directed that the titles of leases of previous housing by the junior officers should be revoked and reverted to the government.