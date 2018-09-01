Ahadi Kenya Trust founder, two others appointed to KNH Board

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – The Chief Executive Ahadi Trust Kenya Stanley Kamau has been appointed to the Board of Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Anti-jigger campaigner who is also the founder of the trust has been appointed along two other new members.

In a Gazette Notice, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has named former CIC Insurance CEO Nelson Kuria and Margaret Koech to the KNH Board for a period of three years effective August 30th

“In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 2 (2) (g) of the Kenyatta National Board Order, 1987, the Cabinet Secretary for health appoints Margaret Koech, Nelson Kuria and Stanley Kamau to be members of the board,” it stated.

Kamau has spearheaded an Anti-jigger campaign through the Trust which has seen nearly 3 million people treated and curbed 70 percent of new infections.