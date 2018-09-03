3 suspects shot dead, gun that killed chief recovered

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Sep 5- Three suspects were shot dead by police at a house in Kanyagia village in Kieni West and an AK-47 rifle believed to have killed Kamakwa location chief Peter Kimiti Nyuguto recovered.

Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega said that nine rounds of ammunition were recovered during the shootout.

Njega said that since Interior CS Fred Matiangi issued a directive for an operation to weed out thugs in the region started, 12 thugs have been gunned down while eight suspects have been arrested and arraigned in court.

During the operation, Njega said that six illegal pistols, a shotgun, two homemade guns, Ceska pistol and 2 AK 47s were found.

He explained that thugs wanted to commit a robbery in Nyeri Town but police received a tip-off from members of the public and they acted on time.

In addition, he urged those who wish to surrender to do so in any police station.