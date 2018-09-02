2 more cops arrested over robbery in Olenguruone, Nakuru

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Two more Police Officers have been arrested in connection with the robbery at Olenguruone, Nakuru County.

During the robbery, one of the officers dropped his pistol magazine which had 15 bullets.

The Jericho pistol magazine led to the arrest of two other officers bringing the number of policemen held to four and seven civilians.

They are linked to a robbery that occurred at a private home last week before the investigations were launched and led to the arrests.

According to police, the ammunition matched the gun assigned to one of the officers.

The Flying Squad and Nakuru DCI officers are still pursuing more suspects in connection with the robbery.