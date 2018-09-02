2 charged in murder plot of ex-Garissa CEC, lawyer Kanjama

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Two suspects have been charged with the attempted murder of former Garissa Finance Minister Idris Mukhtar.

Mohammed Hussein Aden and Juliet Charity Njoki – who have denied prosecution claims they are a couple – are also accused of conspiring to murder Mukhtar’s lawyer, Charles Kanjama.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi heard the two jointly with others not before court attempted to kill Mukhtar by shooting and injuring him.

Aden and Njoki allegedly committed the offense on August 19, 2018 at White Star Restaurant on Kandara Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The prosecution has objected to the release of the two on bail on grounds that their co-conspirators are yet to be arrested and therefore likely to interfere with investigations.

“Police are apprehensive that if released on bail, the duo will cause more harm to the victim who is currently at Nairobi’s Hospital ICU since they did not manage to kill him the first time.”

There are also fears that the two are a flight risk since they co-habit near the Kenya-Somalia border.

It is also alleged that the attempted murder of Mukhtar has sparked political tension in Garissa and considering the dynamics in the area, the situation may explode if the accused persons are released.

The matter was adjourned after Njoki asked to have a private session with the magistrate over torture allegations.

This, she says, are grounds she seeks to convince the court why they should be admitted to bail.