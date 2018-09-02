2 arrested for kidnapping a man in Kinoo, chopping off his private parts

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Two suspects have been arrested in Kwale for kidnapping Paul Kyande at Kinoo in Kikuyu area last month.

The two who include Joshua Ngugi and Jane Wanjiku Washuka are accused of pouring acid on his face and completely chopping off his private parts.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the two were arrested while attending interviews for a hotel job in the said county while bearing different names from those in their Identity Cards.

They are currently in lawful custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The victim is at Kenyatta National Hospital in a critical condition.

On Friday, detectives in Lamu arrested Juma Omar Kiryauta with several materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday.