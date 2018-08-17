Woman attacked by hyena after being abandoned on Kenyan highway

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 17 – A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life at the Machakos Level Five Hospital after she was attacked by a hyena after she was thrown out of a vehicle on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Irene Mbithe Capital FM News said she got a lift in a lorry at Mlolongo headed to Mombasa but on the way, the men in the vehicle wanted to rape her but when she resisted, they threw her out after reaching near the Tsavo East National Park.

It is after she was forcefully ejected from the lorry that she was attacked by a hyena and lost her left eye and hand.

A police incident report at Mtito Andei Police Station says that police officers who were on patrol Monday night near Tsavo East National Park, on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway heard loud screams emanating from nearby bushes.

The officers stopped to check what was happening and found the woman writhing in pain.

They rushed her to Makindu Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition and her relatives informed before she was transferred to the Machakos Level Five Hospital.

Police have since commenced investigations to establish who abandoned her in the middle of the night.