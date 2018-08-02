Woman assaulted by husband in Makueni to receive Govt support

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The Ministry of Gender now says the woman who was caught on camera being assaulted by her husband will receive support to earn an income.

According to Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, Winfred Mwende will be enrolled in a government financial programme.

“We will link the survivor with the socio-economic empowerment programme in my ministry will ensure that she is economically empowered,” she said.

Kobia further stated that the incident which has since elicited a lot of public outcry will be investigated by the ministry in conjunction with the police.

In the video which has gone viral, Mwende’s husband is captured slapping and kicking her.

The incident happened in Makueni County and according to Kobia, Mwende’s main occupation is herding family cattle.

“The husband, one David Nzomo, accused her of unfaithfulness after she received some phone calls and started to beat her,” she stated.

“I congratulate the in-laws for rescuing Ms Mwende and taking her to hospital. The matter was also reported at Makueni Divisional Police headquarters.”