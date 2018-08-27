We don’t have offices for former commissioners—Chebukati declares

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27- Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati insists three commissioners who resigned in April are strangers to the commission and has declined to meet them.

The three commissioners were back at Anniversary Towers Monday morning but could not access their offices, after Chebukati ordered staff to change locks on their former offices.

Chebukati told journalists that the commissioners had wanted to meet him on Monday but he was busy with meetings and has asked them to write to him about their agenda.

“IEBC has no offices for former commissioners. You cannot come here and say that I am a former commissioner give me space to work from here,” Chebukati said after sending the commissioners away, “they are not supposed to be working here because they already resigned.”

The then Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya announced their exit from the poll agency on April citing disunity, but were back at Anniversary Towers on Friday and Monday seeking to reclaim their posts.

“Today (Monday) they came back to see me, but we had pre-arranged meetings which are for the activities of the commission. I did not manage to see them, but I asked them to go and put in writing on what they want to see me about,” he said.

In affirming his position, Chebukati said he is relying on a High Court ruling that ruled the electoral body is properly constituted, declared their resignation unprocedural and called for their replacement.

“It is absolutely wrong for you to go back where you used to work without being re-appointed to the position which is not possible with IEBC since you serve once and go,” he asserted.

For now, he said the commission is busy executing its mandate.

The three embattled commissioners resigned on April 16 when they, among other issues, accused Chebukati of failing to offer leadership at the commission.

“The Commission Chairperson has failed to be the steady and stable hand that steers the ship in difficult times and give direction when needed,” Commissioner Mwachanya said at the time of their resignation, flanked by Nkatha and Kurgat.

By their exit, Chebukati was left with Commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

Commissioner Roselyn Akombe had resigned a week to the October 26, repeat presidential election.