Watch out for alternations in student report cards – Amina

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Ministry of Education is asking parents to be more vigilant when receiving their children’s report cards, after it emerged that some students were altering their results.

Through a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said: “Some learners are tampering with their end-of-term report forms in cases where they feel the scores do not reflect good performances.”

She called on parents to confirm with their respective schools the authenticity of their individual children’s scores in cases where they suspect foul play.

She encouraged them to take time to be with their children and discuss issues affecting them in their studies.

She further stressed the need for schools to devise ways to ensure that details in students’ report forms are beyond any form of breach.

“The schools should explore the use of bulk Short Text Messages to transmit results to parents and guardians,” she stated.

In the meantime, she underscored the need for all schools to adhere to the ban on holiday tuition stating that action will be taken against any institution doing the opposite.

“Appropriate disciplinary and criminal proceedings will be taken against schools, and teachers who contravene the laws and regulations against holiday tuition,” she said.

She pointed out that all public and private schools have closed for the August holidays in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Education 2018 school calendar that fixed August 3, 2018 as the last day of the second term.

She stated that any form of holiday tuition is in contravention of Section 37 of the Basic Education Act that outlaws the practice.

She stated that the opening of Schools for the third term will be on August 27, 2018.

“Appropriate action will be taken against school management in cases where schools open before the stipulated date.”