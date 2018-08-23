Warrant of arrest against Sirisai MP’s co-accused still in force

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The High Court says that the warrant of arrest against business woman Grace Wakhungu who was charged together with Sirisia MP John Waluke is still in force.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi stated that Wakhungu has not been arrested or presented herself to court to plead to the anti-corruption case brought against her.

Following this, he was forced to call off the Pre-Trial Conference to allow the investigating officer to arrest Wakhungu.

The court was told to suspend the pre trial and give police more time to apprehend the accused who is at large.

The MP was charged with fraud in a Milimani Court in a case involving the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and a company, Chelsea Freight Limited.

He was charged together with Wakhungu and Erad Suppliers Ltd.

They are accused of uttering false document and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Being directors of the company, the three are accused of presenting a false invoice of USD1,146,000 (Sh115,072,725) on February 24, 2009 as evidence in the arbitration dispute between the company and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

They allegedly purported that the invoice was to support the cost of storage of 49,000 metric tonnes of white maize, which was allegedly incurred by Chelsea Freight.

The accused further obtained Sh397,386,505 on March 19, 2013 for loss of profit and interest allegedly incurred by Chelsea.

In June 2013, they further obtained Sh13,364,671 purporting to be the storage for the maize.

On the last count, they are accused of obtaining USD24,032 (Sh2,413,113).

Waluke denied the charges and pleaded with the court to free him on bond, saying he had cooperated with the prosecution and brought himself to court.

The prosecution opposed his release saying being an MP, he is an influential person and might interfere with witnesses.