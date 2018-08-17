Wambora to know fate in appeal against victory nullification

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The ruling of the appeal in the election of Embu Governor Martin Wambora is due to be delivered Friday at the Court of Appeal.

The governor challenged nullification of his victory by the High Court in a petition filed by former Senator, Lenny Kivuti.

Justice William Musyoka nullified the election on grounds of irregularities and errors in counting, tallying and collating of votes and election results.

He ruled that the irregularities were immense and it would be a travesty of justice to wish them away.