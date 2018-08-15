Waititu’s wife among 15 arrested over illegal buildings in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s wife was among 15 people arrested on Wednesday for allegedly putting up buildings in Nairobi without approval.

Susan Wangare was however freed on a cash bail of Sh50,000 paid out by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In a recorded phone conversation, Sonko can be heard assuring his Kiambu counterpart that he will secure his wife’s release.

The arrests follow a declaration by Sonko that no one will be spared in efforts to reclaim public land while saying even his own buildings will come down if found to be on public or riparian land.

“You are the one who arrested the first lady? Let me talk to her,” Sonko is heard asking the official who arrested Waititu’s wife.

“This is Governor Sonko,” he said when he finally spoke to Wangare. “Your Excellency, I am very sorry. This is Governor Sonko. You will be released now but you should apply for approvals. It is a mistake to build without plans.”

Wangare’s arrest came in the wake of the suspension of an official in the Urban Planning and Development department who is said to have approved two buildings situated in riparian reserves.

A multi-agency taskforce has been demolishing such structures with the latest being the UKAY Centre, the Southend mall and a section of the Oshwal Centre.