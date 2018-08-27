Waiguru now wants EACC to make public probe on Kabura affidavit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) seeking to know the outcome of the probe into the affidavit by Josephine Kabura that implicated her in the Sh791 Million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Through her lawyers Issa and Company advocates, Waiguru argues that the delay has resulted in negative publicity, the latest being the IPSOS research that listed her as the second most corrupt public leader in the country.

“Our client was summoned before the Commission where she recorded a lengthy statement and debunked all the false allegations. Our client is also aware that EACC also summoned a number of people mentioned in the affidavit to record their statements,” a letter from her lawyers said.

Waiguru underscored the need for the Anti-Graft body to forward the results of the probe to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as soon as possible.

“Our instructions are to demand that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission release forthwith the outcome of the investigations on the affidavit sworn by Josephine Kabura ad forward the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions without further delay,” they said.

“Regrettably, two and a half years later, the Commission is yet to communicate with our client the outcome of the investigations nor inform the members of the public on the veracity of the allegations made by Ms. Josephine Kabura,” they stated.

Kabura had earlier stated that her companies had received millions as payment for the supply of road construction material for the Kibera and Mukuru slums and indicated that Waiguru engaged her and even oversaw the registration of her companies.