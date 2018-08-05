UPDATE: Driver of St. Gabriel School arrested as two more pupils die in hospital

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The death toll of the road accident involving St. Gabriel Primary School bus and a lorry has risen to 11 after two pupils succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

One of the five pupils who had been transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital died on Sunday morning while another pupil succumbed to her injuries in a Mwingi Hospital.

Nine students died on the spot Saturday at 11pm when the School bus hit an on-coming lorry at Kanginga bridge about 1 Km from Mwingi town on the Thika-Garissa Road.

One student was pronounced dead upon arriving at Mwingi hospital.

The driver of the school bus has been arrested following a report by Mwingi OCPD John Nyamu who said the driver was overspeeding and overtaking when the accident occurred.

Education Secretary in Kitui Catholic diocese Fr. Julius Muthamba say the Principal of the school collapsed after receiving the news of the grisly accident and has gone into a coma.