Uhuru-May talks get underway at State House

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Bilateral talks between visiting British Prime Minster Theresa May and President Uhuru Kenyatta got underway Thursday before midday at State House.

May who has since Tuesday been on a maiden tour to Africa that has seen her visit South Africa and Nigeria arrived at State House at about 11.15 am on Thursday.

She inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Air Force at a colourful military ceremony which featured a 19-gun salute; a honour extended to visiting heads of government.

Cabinet members joining President Kenyatta in bilateral talks with May include Deputy President William Ruto, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, and her Defense counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

Bilateral engagements between Kenyatta and May will mainly be focused towards the delivery of the Big Four development agenda, which will form his legacy when he leaves office in 2022 after serving for his second and final term.

In his engagement with May, President Kenyatta will also seek to secure Kenya’s business interests post-Brexit in addition to proposals that will improve the ease of trading with Britain.

The visit by May marks the second time a sitting British Prime Minister has visited the country after Margaret Thatcher’s 1988 visit during President Daniel arap Moi’s tenure.