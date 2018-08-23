Ugandan MP Bobi Wine re-arrested by police after he was freed by military on treason charges

Shares

, KAMPALA, Uganda, Aug 23 – Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine has been re-arrested moments after the Military Court dropped charges against him and handed over to the Ugandan Police.

The Military Court ruled that it was dropping charges of treason against him but that he would face other charges in a civilian court.

“This court agrees that the trial of this person in a military court will cause injustice to him. And that it is fair and equitable that the accused person should be tried in a civilian court where he is to be charged together with other suspects,” the ruling read.

Following this, he was bundled into a police vehicle which transported him to Gulu where he was to appear at the Chief Magistrates court.

“We shall fight from court the same way that we have fought here. Accordingly, I have been advised to inform you that you are under arrest. We shall cooperate with them to the extent that we can,” his lawyer stated.

The latest developments in Uganda happened amid peaceful protests in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, where activists marched to the Uganda High Commission.

“He has been tortured, we understand that. His driver was killed on that particular day. We are therefor e saying that if Bobi Wine has broken any law, he should be taken through the procedures of the law,” Lawyer Pauline Kenyatta stated.

Bobi Wine was arrested last week on Monday and initially charged with treason.

The charges were later reduced to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a military court in Gulu, northern Uganda.

A concert was organized Wednesday evening in Nairobi ahead of the protest.

A hundred international musicians, artists, activists and politicians have in the signed an open letter condemning the Ugandan government’s treatment of a popular singer-turned-politician, who remained in military detention in the capital Kampala.

Musicians Chris Martin, Angelique Kidjo, Chrissie Hynde and Damon Albarn were among those to “strongly condemn the arrest, imprisonment and vicious, life-threatening physical attack by Ugandan government forces” on Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine.

Other signatories of the letter included the writer Wole Soyinka, the deputy leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party Tom Watson and Ugandan civil society activists.

His lawyer and family members have alleged that he was beaten and tortured while in the custody of security forces.