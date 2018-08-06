Truck driver in Mwingi school bus tragedy due in court Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The driver of the truck that was involved in an accident with a school bus in Mwingi that left 11 students dead is due to be arraigned in court Monday.

According to Mwingi Police Chief John Nyamu, “the driver will be charged with reckless driving after it was determined that he was speeding when the accident occurred.”

Nyamu stated that the driver spent the night at the Mwingi Central Police Station after he was arrested hours after the accident some 15 kilometres from the scene.

The driver of the school bus is among the casualties receiving treatment.

Eight students of St Gabriel Primary School died on the spot when the school bus collided with the oncoming lorry at Kanginga bridge about 1km from Mwingi Town on the Thika-Garissa Road.

One more died on the way to the Kenyatta National Hospital while another died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The 11th student died while being treated at the Mwingi Level 4 Hospital.

In the meantime, parents of students who died in the accident will on Monday identify the bodies at the Mwingi Hospital Mortuary.

At the same time, the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) is leading counselling of the affected parents and teachers following the tragedy.