Teachers strike still on despite meeting with TSC – Sossion

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) says it has not called off the teachers strike set for September 1, at the beginning of the third term for schools despite its meeting with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Through a statement, the Union’s Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated that the power of calling off the strike only lies with the National Executive Council.

“KNUT would like to categorically state that the Union has not vacated its position on the proposed strike as the power of calling off the strike rests with the National Executive Council (NEC),” he stated.

He further stressed that the industrial action can only be called off after the TSC successfully addresses the issues of concern to the union.

On Thursday, KNUT and TSC held a consultative meeting where they mutually agreed to form a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee which will work on contentious issues.

“Some of the issues we discussed include among others the withdrawal of all circulars which were crafted without the involvement of KNUT, withdrawal of Teacher Delocalization policy, suspension of Teacher Professional Development, delayed teacher promotions, and more importantly, withdrawal of Teacher Performance and Appraisal Development and Performance Contracting,” he stated.

He further called on the TSC not to engage non-parties to the CBA in labour matters, for instance KESSHA and KEPSHA as industrial issues are not within their purview.

During the meeting, the Commission had expressed its commitment to an amicable settlement of any issue affecting teachers in the course of their professional duties.