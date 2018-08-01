Teacher charged with blasphemy after allegedly stepping on Quran

Shares

, MWINGI, Kenya, Aug 1 – A teacher has been charged with blasphemy after allegedly stepping on the Quran.



Christopher Mwaniki, a teacher at Atakwa Junior Academy at Ijara sub-county in Garrisa County, was charged with publicly mocking religious doctrines or worship when he appeared before Mwingi Senior Resident Magistrate Kibet Sambu.

Kibet said circumstances involving stepping on or burning of holy books such as the Bible or Quran is blasphemy, which covers public scorn or mockery of religion.

Mwaniki denied the charges and the court ruled he be detained at Mwingi GK Prison until August 21, 2018 when the case will be heard.

The suspect pleaded with the court not to release him on a cash bail or bond saying his life is in danger.

The teacher is said to have snatched the Quran from a student stepped on it and threw it in the face of the student as well beating him up.