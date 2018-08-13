Swazuri, Maina to know bail fate Monday afternoon in SGR case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The fate of National Land Commission Chairperson Muhammad Swazuri and Kenya Railways Cooperation Managing Director Atanas Maina’s application for bail in the matter involving the loss of public funds will be known at 3 o’clock Monday afternoon when the court rules on the application.

The two were among 17 persons arraigned before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi of the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani for illegally facilitating the payment of Sh221.3 million in compensation for the acquisition of land for the Standard Gauge Railway.

Swazuri denied conspiracy to defraud the taxpayer by approving the payments totalling to Sh221.3 million for five parcels of public land.

Maina on the other hand denied failing to protect the parcels of land which are listed as railway reserves.

The officials were also been charged with breach of trust for facilitating the payments.