Swazuri, Maina deny charges in Sh221.3mn SGR compensation saga

Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Swazuri has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the taxpayer by approving payments totaling to Sh221.3 million for five parcels of public land/CFM NEWS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – National Land Commission (NLC) Chairperson Mohammad Swazuri and Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Atanas Maina have denied illegally facilitating the payment of Sh221.3 million in compensation for the acquisition of land for the Standard Gauge Railway.

The two are among 17 persons arraigned before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi of the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani on Monday following arrests on Saturday.

Swazuri has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the taxpayer by approving payments totaling to Sh221.3 million for five parcels of public land.

According to the charge sheet read in court, Maina is accused of failing to protect the parcels of land which are listed as railway reserves.

The officials have also been charged with breach of trust for facilitating the payments.

Others charged are Tom Aziz, Francis Karimi, Victor Wahome, Elijah Mwenda, John Mwangi, Caroline Kituyi, Peter Mburu, Gladys Mwikali, Obadiah Mbugua, David Some, and Esther Some.

The companies which benefited from the irregular payments were listed in court as Dasahe Investment Limited, Keibukwo Investment Limited and Olomotit Investment Limited.

Senior Assistant Director at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Alexander Muteti is among State lawyers appearing in court.

Professor Tom Ojienda is among a team of defence lawyers who will be seeking bail for the accused persons who spent the weekend in police custody.

