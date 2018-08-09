Suspect charged for killing rhino in Nakuru

Shares

, NAIVASHA, Kenya, Aug 9 – A man suspected to have killed a 12-year-old black rhino at the Lake Nakuru National Park was charged with being in possession of game trophies on Thursday.

Aden Abdi Mata was charged with being in possession of processed ivory when he appeared before Resident Magistrate Martin Mutua.

He faced a second charge of being in possession of an illegal firearm.

He denied committing the offences and was released on a Sh500,000 bond with surety of a similar amount.

The matter will be mentioned on August 22.

Mata was arrested on Tuesday with a rifle and curved ivory.

He was arrested on Tuesday and held at Kongoni Police Station for questioning before being presented in court.

Police believe he was involved in the killing of a rhino at the Lake Nakuru National Park on the night of July 30.

The park which was declared a rhino sanctuary in the early 70s is a high security park.

The park is also a sanctuary for the endangered Rothschild’s Giraffe and a birds’ haven.