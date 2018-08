Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 15 – Evans Masaku Kasyoki the man accused of killing his nephew Eric Makau in order to benefit from a Sh9 million life insurance claim has been arraigned in a Machakos Court.

He did not plead to the charge after the High Court ordered that he undergoes a medical examination.

He will be remanded at the Machakos GK Prison until September 17 when the case will be mentioned.