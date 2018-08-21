Speaker Muturi elected Africa Chair of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

Shares

,

Botswana, Gaborone, Aug 21 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Africa Region.

Speaker Muturi who has been elected to serve the top continental parliamentary body for a period of three years was elected after being the sole candidate who met the qualifications for election, by the close of nominations on 30th July 2018.

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Zambia, Hon. Catherine Namugala hailed Speaker Muturi as a highly respectable leader and a lawyer of great repute.

She further acknowledged his passion in the advancing the Africa Parliamentary Agenda, and his role in championing for the change of Status of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association from a Charity to an international Organisation as a Member of the Committee.

Speaker of Adamawa Region in Nigeria KabiruMijinyowa, took to the podium to second the nomination.

He echoed Namugala sentiments, adding that Speaker Muturi’s Commitment to the CPA was impeachable.

“He is a man of integrity who is committed and dedicated to any assignment by this organization,” he said.

Thanking the delegates to the 49th CPA Africa Conference held at the Grand Palm Resort, in Gaborone, Botswana, an elated Speaker Muturi acknowledged that his election to the position was an honour.

“I shall actively pursue the policies of the Region in my interaction with other Regions and the General Assembly of the CPA,” Speaker Muturi promised.

It was a double win for Kenya, that also saw the Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai elected to the position of the Vice- Chairperson of the Steering Committee of the Society of Clerks at -the -Table, (SOCCAT) an association of Staff of Assemblies within the CPA.

Speaker Muturi thanked his predecessor, South Africa’s Lindiwe Miseko for her dedication to serving the Association. Lindiwe exits the helm of the association on a high, having served the CPA in various capacities since 1996.