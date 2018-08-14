Sossion warns school heads against interfering with strike

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 14 – Kenya National Unions of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has warned teachers’ association against interfering with labour matters.

Sossion asked Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) and the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) to keep off the union affairs.

KEPSHA chairperson Shem Ndolo and KESSHA’s Indimuli Kahi have opposed Sossion’s calls for a strike beginning September.

“When we talk about taking action, some people try to intimidate me. I lead a free and strong union that is free to decide its own programmes, through teachers. I urge KEPSHA and KESSHA to keep away from labour matters, wacha kabisa!,” said Sossion.

He was speaking on Tuesday during the ongoing 14th Kenya Primary School Heads Association conference at Sheikh Zayed Centre Mombasa.

Sossion is demanding that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) addresses the issue of mass transfer of school heads (delocalization), teacher performance appraisal and development and promotion of teachers before September 1, failure to that they will go on strike.

However, KEPSHA and KESSHA have said striking is not a solution and instead root for dialogue.

Sossion said the KNUT National Executive Council will be retreating to Malindi for four days to set their “irreducible demands” to be presented to TSC on August 21.

He said they are not going to accept policies that are not negotiated and agreed.

“Delocalization must stop forthwith because it is against the International Labour Organization. ILO regulations are very clear; teachers must be posted to their localities, where they are linguistically connected, culturally connected and emotionally connected,” he said.