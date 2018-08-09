Sonko vows all illegal structures will be demolished

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to make sure all property built on road reserves and riparian land are demolished.

Through a statement, Sonko pointed out that even his own property will not be spared if it encroaches on riparian land.

He said lands to be reclaimed include “all county public roads/accesses including my Buruburu plot & Maina Kamandas; all grabbed land in all the estates within Nairobi reserved for playgrounds, all grabbed public social halls; all encroachments on public land including houses constructed on sewer line & Nairobi water pipeline.”

The Nairobi Governor stated that the law cannot be applied selectively.

“Better be a one term governor and leave a legacy than entertaining grabbing of public land/utilities. Remove all your valuables from the under mentioned public utilities with immediate effect,” he warned.

He said he will ensure recovery of land proposed land for Gigiri and Ruaraka fire stations; Highridge Hospital in Parklands, New Muthaiga Thigiri Ridge county dispensary and nursery school and grabbed Pumwani Hospital expansion structures.

He further stated that any county or National Environment Management Authority of Kenya (NEMA) official who conspired with grabbers to approve building plans on public utilities will also be prosecuted alongside the suspects.