Shimo la Tewa prison warder arrested after shooting county askari

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 1 – Police in Mombasa are investigating a shooting incident on Tuesday evening, in which, a prison warder from Shimo la Tewa shot and injured a County Inspectorate officer.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said Samuel Mwita shot Patrick Omondi at Buxton area at around 7:30pm after an altercation.

“There was a small misunderstanding between the warder and the County Inspectorate officer, which led to the unfortunate shooting incident. Patrick Omondi, an inspectorate officer was assigned duty to marshal vehicle traffic when he stopped Samuel Mwita from driving on the wrong side of the road, Mwita then withdrew his gun and shot the county officer,” said Ipara.

Ipara said immediately police officers were mobilized and arrested Mwita while the injured officer was rushed to the hospital and he is now in stable condition.

The bullet went through the ear of the victim. He was rushed to Coast Provincial General Hospital and fortunately he did not succumb to the injury.

Mwita was arrested and spent the night at Urban Police Station.

“The County Directorate of Criminal Investigation Officer (DCIO) has already opened file into this matter and the accused officer will be taken through the court process. I want to categorically say that no one will try and compromise the process of this investigation,” said Ipara.

Mombasa County Inspectorate Director Mohammed Amir said they are hopeful that justice will prevail.

He said County Inspectorate officers have clear guidelines on how to undertake their work, therefore, police officers should stop using their powers to undermine the county askaris.

“We will follow up on this matter to ensure that the police officer is charged,” said Amir.

The two spoke during a joint press conference at the Mombasa Kenya School of Government on Wednesday.