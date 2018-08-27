Schools re-open amid uncertainty over teachers strike

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Schools are set to re-open on Monday across the country amid as uncertainty over the teachers strike.

Students are preparing for the busiest term, which is set to run until October 26 with preparations for national examinations in high gear.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will take place between October 29 and November 1 while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have been scheduled for November.

And even as students go back to school, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) issued a strike notice after their demands were not met following talks with the Teachers Service Commission.

Last week, the teachers’ union held a consultative meeting with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) where they mutually agreed to form a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, which will work on contentious issues.

During the meeting, KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated that the strike can only be called off after the commission successfully addresses the issues of concern to the union, which include the withdrawal of all circulars, which were crafted without the involvement of the union and withdrawal of Teacher Delocalization policy.

He further called on the TSC not to engage non-parties to the CBA in labour matters, for instance KESSHA and KEPSHA as industrial issues are not within their purview.

During the meeting, TSC expressed its commitment to an amicable settlement of any issue affecting teachers in the course of their professional duties.