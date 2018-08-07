Schools directed to follow transport rules after Mwingi crash

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Following the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 11 students of the St Gabriel’s Academy School, the Ministry of Education has directed all institutions to strictly comply with the existing regulations governing transportation of learners.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed emphasised that firm action will be taken against managers whose schools flout the regulations.

She said that the ministry is working closely with relevant government agencies to find the cause of the accident before submitting a final report to the ministry for further action.

“Once again, we condole with the bereaved families and wish those still in hospital, a speedy recovery. We will support the entire school fraternity and the affected families throughout this difficult period,” she stated.

A preliminary report covering the events leading up to the accident revealed that the school, run by the Kitui Catholic Diocese, was cleared by the sub-county Director of Education, Mwingi Central, to ferry 92 pupils for a tour to Mombasa between August 1-4.

It further showed that two buses, one belonging to St Gabriel Academy and another belonging to Nguutani Secondary School were used for the trip and seven teachers, two Board of Management members and the school matron were also on the trip.