Resolve looming strike using dialogue, principals tell unions and KNUT

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 8 – Secondary school principals are opposed to the idea of calling a strike from September, saying it will affect smooth learning in schools.

Kenya Secondary School Headteachers Association Chairman Indimuli Kahi on Wednesday called for structured dialogue between the employer, Teachers Service Commission and the two unions – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET).

KNUT has called for a nationwide teachers’ strike if some of the issues raised – which include the transfer of school heads (delocalization), teacher performance appraisal and development and promotion of teachers – are not addressed by August 21.

However, Kahi said the strike will affect learning in third term, including the national examinations.

“I do not wish to comment on this matter because it is being handled by the unions, but as teachers, we also do not wish to see studies being disrupted in third term. Therefore, I wish to ask KNUT, KUPPET and TSC to resolve the matter amicably without push and pull. Let’s have dialogue to resolve these issues,” said Kahi.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 10th African Confederation of Principals (ACP) at Pride Inn Hotel, Mombasa.

TSC and KNUT are expected to meet on August 21 to iron out some of the issues raised by teachers, but KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion warned that if the talks fail, the September 1 strike is inevitable.

“If they do not listen to some of our demands, we shall invoke the weapon, which we have restrained to use for a very long time, and that is strike action,” warned Sossion.