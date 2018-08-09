Requiem mass for Mwingi crash students due Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – A requiem mass for the 11 St Gabriel’s Primary School students who died in a road accident last Saturday will be held Thursday in Mwingi town.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed will be present during the occasion that will take place at the St Joseph’s Seminary.

The accident occurred when the school bus that was travelling from Mombasa to Mwingi collided with a lorry.

The driver of the lorry that caused the death of the students has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Abdallah Hassan pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate, Kibet Sambu, who granted him a bond of Sh5 million with two sureties of the same amount.

Alternatively, he was ordered to pay Sh1 million cash bail, until August 20th when his case will be reviewed.

Eight students died on the spot when the school bus collided with the oncoming lorry at Kanginga bridge about 1km from Mwingi Town on the Thika-Garissa Road.

One more died on the way to the Kenyatta National Hospital while another died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The 11th student died while being treated at the Mwingi Level 4 Hospital.