Proprietors of Ukay Centre in court to block demolition

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The proprietors of the Ukay Centre in Westlands have moved to court seeking orders to halt the intended demolition of their premises.

Through lawyer Greg Karungo, they want the court to issue conservatory order to restrain the County Government, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Water Resource Management Authority (WRMA) and the Attorney General from taking the action.

Karungo contends that the property is situated on pieces of land which the proprietors own.

He is seeking an order seeking to stop any demolition until the case is fully argued and a determination made.

The matter is now to be placed before the vacation judge for directions.

Earlier Thursday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko vowed to make sure all property built on road reserves and riparian land is demolished.

Through a statement, Sonko pointed out that even his own property will not be spared if it encroaches on riparian land.

“Better be a one term governor and leave a legacy than entertaining grabbing of public land/utilities. Remove all your valuables from the under mentioned public utilities with immediate effect,” he warned.

On Wednesday, the Southend Mall at the Lang’ata-Mbagathi road roundabout was demolished as NEMA removed structures erected along riparian reserves.

A day before that, Nairobi’s Kileleshwa suburb, was targeted where buildings and walls built on riparian land along the Nairobi River were brought down.