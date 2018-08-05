President Uhuru mourns nine students killed in Mwingi accident

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the families of nine students who died in a road accident last night.

The students from St Gabriel Primary School in Mwingi were traveling from Mombasa where they had gone for a study tour when their bus was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry at Kanginga bridge about 1 Km from Mwingi town on the Thika-Garissa Road at around 11:00 pm.

After the collision, the bus lost control and plunged into the Kanginga river bed.

In his message to the parents and guardians of the students, President Kenyatta said it was unfortunate that the lives of innocent pupils who are the future of this nation were lost.

“It is indeed sad and unfortunate that we lost those we look forward to secure the future of our great nation,” said President Kenyatta.

The nine students were among 50 passengers who included their teachers.

The President wished those who have been admitted in various hospitals quick recovery.

Of the injured, 32 students were admitted in Mwingi Level Four Hospital, six of them in critical condition while 26 are in stable condition.

By the time of the accident six students, who had traveled with the others for the study tour, had just been dropped home.